Benjamin Flouw’s Inhabitants

French illustrator Benjamin Flouw is a man of many skills. He’s been a background artist on The Amazing World of Gumball, and now does all sorts of editorial and advertising work, but it was this series, called Inhabitants, that really shouted at me. As a self-directed project he has taken it upon himself to illustrate some of the endangered animals in the tropical forests of South East Asia. They have a brilliantly organic feel to them, and ask important questions about what we should do about these fragile species. Follow Benjamin’s work over on his site.