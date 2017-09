Bill McConkey hearts…

I recently discovered the work of illustrator Bill McConkey via a shout out on Twitter. The guy has done all sorts of great work ranging from weird actor mashups for Empire Magazine, to a steeped-in-meaning (or not??) 80s Last Supper as a promo piece. But I was really blown away by these insanely detailed illustrations he did as part of an “I heart…” series – including Star Wars, He-Man and Robots & Aliens! . It’s actually hard to process the detail, so enjoy!