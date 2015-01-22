Inspiration:

Evil Corp’s envious evil vinyl

One of my favourite accounts to follow on Twitter is the guys at Evil Corp — @ALargeEvilCorp. By day they’re an animation production house, but on the side they do these amazing imagined vinyl model renders of cult icons. There are so many good ones they’ve done that range from Bill Murray to Father Ted, that I can’t list them all here, but instead I’ve picked out a selection of my favourites.

And the huge news is that they’re now working with toy company Funko, and 2015 may be the year we see some of these actually getting made!