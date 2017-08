Jones & Co’s rad Skaterboarders

Love these skateboard (or ‘skaterboarder’ as they like to call them) illustrations and anims by Cape Town based mini studio Jones & Co. As far as I can tell they’re just a little passion project and not client work, but whichever it is, they’re great! And of course, they’re particularly good when they’re animated! You can find more boss work over on their site. Hop to it!