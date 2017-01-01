Maria Picassó i Piquer’s Caricature Resolution

I’m really digging this caricature series by Barcelona-based illustrator Maria Picassó i Piquer. She’s set herself a challenge to do one caricature of a movie icon every day for a month. The results are superb! They have a real vibe of early 20th Century design, which I love.

I think most of them are really distinctive, but you can find out who all of they are over on her Behance page. My personal favourite is Elijah Wood, pictured first here, so there’s the first one for you – can you guess the rest? Superb work!