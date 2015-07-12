Inspiration:

Mr. Tony Westwood packs an illustrative punch

Mr. Tony Westwood produces some fast paced exciting looking work full of movement, fun and energy. Even when he’s not producing work that looks like its moving at 100 mph, Mr. Westwood draws up some great exciting looking images, with a real dynamism to them, it’s almost like we’ve freeze framed an animation of his work.

Mr. Westwood’s style is a mixture of graphical strong colours with dashes of shading and texture, a very strong nod to comic books and animations. It all works so well together – I want to press play on all his illustrations to watch the animated world hidden within.