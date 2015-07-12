Search news

Mr. Tony Westwood packs an illustrative punch

1335208_orig

Mr. Tony Westwood produces some fast paced exciting looking work full of movement, fun and energy. Even when he’s not producing work that looks like its moving at 100 mph, Mr. Westwood draws up some great exciting looking images, with a real dynamism to them, it’s almost like we’ve freeze framed an animation of his work.

Mr. Westwood’s style is a mixture of graphical strong colours with dashes of shading and texture, a very strong nod to comic books and animations. It all works so well together – I want to press play on all his illustrations to watch the animated world hidden within.

307398_orig

469043_orig

3325336_orig

3482212_orig

5570053_orig

7559033_orig

8125036_orig

9152623_orig

  • Tony

    Thanks so much, Ste! I had no idea you had written this until Kirsten pointed it out. Love it! Hopefully see you soon, man! GF rules!

  • Ste

    No worries Tony, happy too – your work is great

    Take it easy
    Ste

