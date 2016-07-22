Ms. Xoana Herrera’s beautiful colourful characters

Ms. Xoana Herrera boasts a plentiful amount of gorgeously coloured and stylised illustrated characters. Set in different settings and scenarios Ms. Herrera produces quite startling pieces of work. The palette minimal but boastfully colour rich, the use of line again minimal but totally effective.

There’s also that level of finish and detail that really makes Ms. Herrera’s work so noticeable – all the combinations of colour, line and detail makes her work unique and gorgeous, a genuine feast for the eyes.