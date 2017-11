MUTI’s horror film fest

Well, it’s that time of the year again… Halloween, Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, Free Chocolate Night… whatever you like to call it! So it seemed only right to post something up that’s slightly relevant. And as it happened, the good folks at MUTI have just posted up this awesome collection of posters inspired by classic horror movies. Enjoy the artwork, and perhaps even watch some of the films!