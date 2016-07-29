Smart listening with Arrest All Mimics

It’s been going strong for a while now and is very much worth a listen, Mr. Ben Tallon presents Arrest All Mimics a creative innovation podcast. Mr. Tallon talks to a whole host of people across the illustration and creative industries, from famous illustrators to agents to art directors, every episode offers a glimpse into a creative professional’s experiences and opinions.

Mr. Tallon’s relaxed presenting style only helps to start each podcast off with an easy going, easy listening feel which is carried on into each interview. It’s a genuine pleasure to listen to always entertaining thanks to the friendly rapport and mutual respect shared between Mr. Tallon and his guests and you will come away from each one inspired and full of new insights and tips to take forward with your own creative career.

You can check out and listen to Arrest all Mimics here.