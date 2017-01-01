Star Trek at 50 exhibition

Star Trek is turning 50 years old, and TC’s very own Ste Johnson has worked alongside Constellations in Liverpool to put on a exhibition celebrating this milestone. The event takes place this Thursday, 8th September 6pm till 10pm, and there will be a host of artwork from contributing artists. Everything will be for sale, with proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation in honour of Gene Roddenberry (the creator of Star Trek), who died of heart failure.

There will be classic Star Trek episodes playing and some DJs supplying the cosmic vibes. You can get more info over on the Facebook event page. If you can get yourself down there, you’ll be very welcome!

Here’s a selection of the artwork that will be on show, from Ste Johnson, Lizzie Campbell, Deborah Partington, Jim Bampfield, Alexis Filby, Lee Cosgrove, Dave Gaskin, Ollie Hoff and another of the TC family, Adam Irwin.