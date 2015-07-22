Inspiration:

Stunning Beauties by Ms. Cristina Alonso

Ms. Cristina Alonso can draw exceptionally well and with undeniable beauty and detail and her talent for drawing beautiful women is also exceptional. The grace and detail she uses to create her beautiful work really sets up the whole image as a glamorous luxurious piece of art.

Ms. Alonso’s beautiful line work is matched by her perfect use of colour – hinted at or used to highlight, Ms. Alonso always manages to apply just the right amount at the right shade to complete her stunning work.

