Posted Jul 22nd 2015 by

Stunning Beauties by Ms. Cristina Alonso

Cristina Alonso

Ms. Cristina Alonso can draw exceptionally well and with undeniable beauty and detail and her talent for drawing beautiful women is also exceptional. The grace and detail she uses to create her beautiful work really sets up the whole image as a glamorous luxurious piece of art.

Ms. Alonso’s beautiful line work is matched by her perfect use of colour – hinted at or used to highlight, Ms. Alonso always manages to apply just the right amount at the right shade to complete her stunning work.
Cristina Alonso

Cristina Alonso

Cristina Alonso

Marion Cotillad portrait by illustrator © Cristina Alonso

Cristina Alonso

Cristina Alonso

Cristina Alonso

Cristina Alonso

Cristina Alonso

POSTED BY Ste

  • ‘Stunning Beauties by Ms. Cristina Alonso’ – says:
    August 18, 2015 at 12:06 pm

    […] found this article about my work by chance. Thanks a lot Thunder Chunky for such a […]

