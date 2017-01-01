Mr. Marc Aspinall the Modern Day Master

We all know of the masters of the golden age of illustration back from the early 20th Century. Artist’s like Mr. Andrew Loomis, Mr. Mac Conner and Mr. Joseph Christian Leyendecker to name a few – theyre beautifully rendered characters that filled a equally beautifully rendered scene where just staggering and breathtaking – fast forward almost a 100 years and we have one of the new masters of illustration among us.

Mr. Marc Aspinall stands head and shoulders next to the 20th Century masters – put simply his work is exceptional. Each piece a marvel of detail, a unique style and finish with every piece of work he does. Mr. Aspinall’s illustrations range from editorial, lifestyle to fashion are perfectly crafted and just contain so much depth, richness, texture and story that you can lose yourself for hours looking around them. A joy to behold Mr. Aspinall is very much the new illustrative master.