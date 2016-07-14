 
Mr. Mark Frudd’s Energetically Brilliant Illustrations

Ste Johnson Posted by Ste Johnson14th Jul 16

What I love most about Mr. Mark Frudd’s fantastic work is the energy it conveys – there’s a sense of action and movement in each of his pieces. A strong composition to each of his illustrations tells a compelling story and you’re taken through it with his strong use of strokes and lines.

Each piece is made more iconic with a simple, sometimes limited, palette employed that really sets Mr. Frudd’s work apart from most other illustrators and is a perfect compliment to his wonderful stroke/line application, really is brilliant to look at and enjoy.

