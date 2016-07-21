Al Heighton’s self-promo delight

Al Heighton is a long-time friend of TC, with us interviewing him way back in 2008. And when he dropped us a line asking if we’d like a copy of a new promo booklet he’s produced, of course we jumped at the chance!

As you can see from the photos, it’s a lovely thing – a snapshot of what he’s been up to, but a neat item in it’s own right. Al has been on quite a journey in the last few years, so this feels like a perfect way for him to gather together some of his best work and set the ball rolling on the next phase of his career. So any art directors, or illustration agents of the world, or potential clients… drop Al a line! And in the meantime, go and check out more of his work over on his site.